Christine bridges gap in new role

Christine Awege has moved from Wilcannia to join local officers in Broken Hill as a new Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer. PICTURE: Myles Burt Christine Awege has moved from Wilcannia to join local officers in Broken Hill as a new Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Christine Awege is joining the local police ranks as their new Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer.

Ms Awege is a Baakintji and Malyangapa woman, who was born and bred in Wilcannia, and has been working with NSW Police for the last 21 years.

Ms Awege decided to leave her role as a General Administration Support Officer in Wilcannia, after successfully applying for the ACLO position.

