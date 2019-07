Hill dominates Northern squad

Britt Tangey in action last year for the Northern Zone. PICTURE: Peter Argent Britt Tangey in action last year for the Northern Zone. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Sixteen members of the 24-woman Northern Zone squad for the 2019 South Australian Country Football Championships come out of the prosperous Broken Hill women’s football league, which is one of the longest running women’s competitions in rural areas.

They will be among 150 elite female regional footballers on show in Port Pirie this weekend for the 2019 Country Championships, the second time there has been a women’s competition at this event.

The Northern Zone will be coached in 2019 by North Broken Hill women’s coach Brendon Martin.

