Many hands make mural

(From left) Compass Housing’s Tammy Fleming and Stacey Burns dip into NAIDOC celebrations by painting their hands to add to the community mural. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Compass Housing’s Tammy Fleming and Stacey Burns dip into NAIDOC celebrations by painting their hands to add to the community mural. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Residents came together at the 123 Community Hub to celebrate NAIDOC Day and add to a new mural artwork.

The event organised by Compass Housing included groups such as the Environmental Lead Centre, Housing Plus, and the Far West Community Legal Centre.

NAIDOC Week local organiser Phil Kickett and the Barrier Police District also joined in to lend a helping hand.

