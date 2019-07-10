NSW Health proposal unanimously rejected

By Michael Murphy

A move by NSW Health to bypass a local industrial agreement and strip workers of long-held benefits was met with outrage last night.

A mass meeting of unionists employed at the Far West Local Health District was held last night in a packed supper room of the Trades Hall.

The Broken Hill Town Employees’ Union has warned of the impending “industrial unrest” should the matter not be resolved soon, and has asked the NSW Industrial Relations Commission to “urgently intervene”.

Please log in to read the whole article.