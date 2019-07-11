We love the drama
Thursday, 11th July, 2019
Marilyn Harris with her self-published book ‘Dust and Drama’. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson
By Emily Ferguson
This year marks seventy-five years of the Broken Hill Repertory Society and to commemorate the occasion Marilyn Harris has complied a book of history from Broken Hill’s theatre over the years.
‘Dust and Drama’ is a light-hearted look at the memories of people who acted, directed and were in some way connected to the Broken Hill Repertory Society.
Marilyn Harris said the book has taken her more than three years to compile.
