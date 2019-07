Johns seals Roo victory

Dylan Johns in action in the reserves last Saturday. Johns booted five goals in the South win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Five goals from Dylan Johns helped South run over the top of West in the reserves last Saturday while the North women scored their second win of 2019.

South and West went back and forth in their reserves clash at the Alma Oval, trading the quarter-time and halftime leads.

The Roos broke out to a two-goal advantage after the third term and eventually ran out winners by 23 points.

