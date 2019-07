Beer still cold out South

(From left) South Broken Hill Hotel’s Matthew Gray offers a cold one to the ‘Two Ronnies’, Ron Vlatko and Ron Andrich.PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) South Broken Hill Hotel’s Matthew Gray offers a cold one to the ‘Two Ronnies’, Ron Vlatko and Ron Andrich.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The pub scene is still going strong in South Broken Hill despite the closure of the once prosperous Alma Hotel.

The Alma is still on the market with only two offers having been made so far. Broken Hill Real Estate agent Clifford Wren said the offers hadn’t met the asking price so the pub will remain on the market.

The pub is being offered for around $180,000, which Mr Wren said was good for a newly-renovated building.

