Community shows love and respect

Maureen O’Donnell and Jarred Menz. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Maureen O’Donnell and Jarred Menz. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Emotions were high, but the level of respect was higher at the special acknowledgement ceremony for Maureen O’Donnell, as an acknowledgment plaque was unveiled for her dedication to the Aboriginal community.

The ceremony was held at the Broken Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council with the section of Oxide Street blocked off to accommodate for the large crowd that attended the event.

Maureen O’Donnell is extremely well known within Broken Hill and surrounding communities as an advocate for Aboriginal people and their rights. So it was only fitting that during this year’s NAIDOC Week celebrations that Maureen, an instrumental voice for Aboriginal people, was acknowledged with a plaque in her honour.

Please log in to read the whole article.