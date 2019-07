Firies hit the hub

Firefighters Zel Nejaim and Scott Parker hand out fire safety equipment to Compass Housing’s Tammy Fleming and Emily James for their upcoming safety talks at the 123 Community Hub today. PICTURE: Myles Burt Firefighters Zel Nejaim and Scott Parker hand out fire safety equipment to Compass Housing’s Tammy Fleming and Emily James for their upcoming safety talks at the 123 Community Hub today. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Firefighters will be holding fire safety talks at the 123 Community Hub in Creedon Street today.

Hosted by Compass Housing, local firefighters will talk about fire safety around the home, such as smoke alarm locations and fire escape plans.

Please log in to read the whole article.