Return unused pain meds

Outback Pharmacies’ Alex Page with one of their medicine disposal bins. If you have unused pain medications, you can dispose of them at Outback Pharmacies’ Good Price, Temby’s and C P People’s stores during business hours. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Outback Pharmacies’ Alex Page with one of their medicine disposal bins. If you have unused pain medications, you can dispose of them at Outback Pharmacies’ Good Price, Temby’s and C P People’s stores during business hours. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is urging Australians to return unused prescription pain relief medicines to their local pharmacy, with nearly 150 people hospitalised every day as a result of the adverse effects of opioid pain medicines.

The TGA has warned that keeping unused prescribed painkillers for future-use can be dangerous, particularly with children and pets around the house.

Outback Pharmacies’ Alex Page said there were many potential hazards and dangers with keeping these medications lying around the home unused.

