Dogs not out of it

Trent Barraclough shapes up to be a vital player for North’s premiership push in 2019. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Trent Barraclough shapes up to be a vital player for North’s premiership push in 2019. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North were slow to get out of the gates in 2019 under new playing-coach Codie Howard but have strung some nice results together over the last month and a half to establish themselves as contenders.

They’ve made easy work of Central in each of their three encounters but their first big win came over long-time rivals South in round four as they defeated the Roos by 40 points in a dominant performance.

Their second important victory came in round eight when they held on for a one-point victory over West. That result was a massive turnaround for the Dogs who had been soundly beaten in their previous meetings with the Robins.

