Pet rego discount permanent

RSPCA Animal Attendant Emma Perry with Ollie who is one of the dogs available for adoption at the Broken Hill RSPCA Shelter. He is a one-year-old timid but friendly puppy, who is looking for an experienced dog owner to show him the world. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson RSPCA Animal Attendant Emma Perry with Ollie who is one of the dogs available for adoption at the Broken Hill RSPCA Shelter. He is a one-year-old timid but friendly puppy, who is looking for an experienced dog owner to show him the world. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

In 2016, the NSW Government introduced half-price pet registration fees for animals adopted from pounds or shelters and that discount has now been made permanently available, with the local RSPCA fully supporting the movement.

Over 40,000 owners of rehomed cats and dogs have benefitted from $1 million dollars’ worth of discounted pet registration fees, Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock announced today.

Mrs Hancock said the NSW Government introduced half-price pet registration fees for animals adopted from pounds and shelters in 2016 to encourage would-be pet owners to consider adopting homeless pets. The discount was extended to include animals purchased from 95 rehoming organisations last year.

Please log in to read the whole article.