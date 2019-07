Caravan flips

The accident site on the Barrier Highway yesterday morning. PICTURE: Myles Burt The accident site on the Barrier Highway yesterday morning. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A couple rolled their car and caravan yesterday morning after losing control when overtaking another vehicle.

The driver and passenger were heading towards Broken Hill when the incident happened about 9.40am, 30km east of Broken Hill.

Police said the driver tried to overtake another vehicle on the Barrier Highway, losing control of his caravan.

