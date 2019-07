Platinum marriage built on support

Keith and Melva Smith on their wedding day 70 years ago. PICTURE: Supplied Keith and Melva Smith on their wedding day 70 years ago. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Trust and support have helped Melva and Keith Smith reach their 70th wedding anniversary.

Melva and Keith were married on July 16, 1949, at the Oxide Street Methodist Church, which was officiated by Reverend Horner.

“It was a lovely day,” Melva said.

