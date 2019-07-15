Yabbies finish on top after Cobar crossover

Players of the Day at the 2019 Far West Cobar Crossover were (L-R); Bourke’s Jeremy Edwards and Peter ‘PJ’ Wood, Sinele King (Menindee Yabbies), Lachlan Adams (Wilcannia Wimpaatja) and Wimpaatja’s Clinton Hall and Aleki Falepaini (Yabbies). Players of the Day at the 2019 Far West Cobar Crossover were (L-R); Bourke’s Jeremy Edwards and Peter ‘PJ’ Wood, Sinele King (Menindee Yabbies), Lachlan Adams (Wilcannia Wimpaatja) and Wimpaatja’s Clinton Hall and Aleki Falepaini (Yabbies).

Menindee Yabbies have finished as the Musicians Club Outback Rugby League Official Matches ladder leader after some exciting contests at Saturday’s Far West Cobar Crossover at Tom Knight Memorial Oval, Cobar.

Yabbies and fellow ORL outfit Wilcannia Wimpaatja competed in a round-robin against Barwon Darling Cup Rugby League minor premiers Bourke Warriors.

Bourke plays its final round match against Newtown at Walgett next Saturday (July 20) before hosting the 2019 grand final on Saturday, August 3.

Please log in to read the whole article.