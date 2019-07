Collectors: A rock story

(From left) Mineral creator Steve Sorrell and CK Minerals’ Peter Hall admire Don King’s recent purchase of a Uruguayan amethyst at the Mineral Extravaganza. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Mineral creator Steve Sorrell and CK Minerals’ Peter Hall admire Don King’s recent purchase of a Uruguayan amethyst at the Mineral Extravaganza. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Rocks were ready to roll as the Broken Hill Mineral Club held their mineral extravaganza at the Civic Centre.

The event took place at 1pm yesterday in the Chips Rafferty Room, where locals attended to check out some rare and exotic mineral specimens.

The room was lined with minerals such as local ophiolites, pyrites, azurites and pyromorphites.

