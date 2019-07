Civic Centre thriving

This time last year, Council staff were busy getting the Civic Centre looking shiny as it was reopened. PICTURE: Emily McInerney This time last year, Council staff were busy getting the Civic Centre looking shiny as it was reopened. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

It’s been 12 months since the reopening of the Civic Centre with it once again becoming the premier location to host an event.

On July 12, last year it was announced that the Civic Centre was open for business after the building received its Certificate of Occupancy.

It had been a long time coming, but it has been full steam ahead with the centre hosting 103 events since reopening.

Please log in to read the whole article.