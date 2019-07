Diabetes in the Hill

FWLHD Clinical dietitian Marthury Jeyalingam gets her blood sugar levels checked by Community dietitian Heidi Drenkhahn during National Diabetes Week. PICTURE: Myles Burt FWLHD Clinical dietitian Marthury Jeyalingam gets her blood sugar levels checked by Community dietitian Heidi Drenkhahn during National Diabetes Week. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

National Diabetes Week kicked off yesterday, revealing that around 500,000 Australians are living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.

According to Diabetes Australia, type 2 diabetes rates are higher in the Far West compared to the national average.

However, Far West Local Health District’s community dietitian Heidi Drenkhahn said type 2 diabetes can be well managed with simple lifestyle interventions.

