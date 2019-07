Patton Park reopened

Jackson and Brody receive a big push from their sister Evelyn Cowley on the swing. The triplets were having a blast at Patton Park yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

Patton Park will host the official opening since undergoing a $700,000 refurbishment.

Locals are invited to celebrate the official reopening which will take place on Saturday and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free barbecue, and children’s activities.

The park recently received a $700,000 refurbishment funded by the State Government, Broken Hill Environmental Lead Program, and Broken Hill City Council.

