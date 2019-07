Paull collects championship honour

West’s Indianna Paull taking on the competition at the Country Football Championships for the Northern Zone. PICTURE: Peter Argent West’s Indianna Paull taking on the competition at the Country Football Championships for the Northern Zone. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

The Northern Zone team, featuring 16 local female footballers, took the Country Football Championships by storm over the weekend.

The Northern Zone team competed at the Memorial Oval complex in Port Pirie, with coach Brendon Martin praising the team.

“The girls did extremely well overall, performing above expectations,” Martin said.

