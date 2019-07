Tough times for Pies

Hamish McLean has been one of Central’s best players in a tough 2019 season so far. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Hamish McLean has been one of Central’s best players in a tough 2019 season so far. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Central has struggled throughout 2019 and are yet to post a win following the departure of a host of players prior to the season.

The Pies haven’t been close in any of their nine games, losing by an average of 125 points. They’ve kicked just 174 points in total in those games whilst conceding a whopping 1301.

Getting a consistent 22 on the field each week has been an impossible task as the Magpies have used a ridiculous 50 players in the League side so far this season, 20 fewer than West.

