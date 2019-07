On the lamb

Broken Hill Meat’s Darryl Whitelaw prepares to divvy up a big lamb for his customers. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill Meat’s Darryl Whitelaw prepares to divvy up a big lamb for his customers. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The increase of lamb prices hasn’t stopped locals from getting their fix as lamb remains a popular Broken Hill dish.

Broken Hill Meat’s Darryl Whitelaw said lamb prices have increased, as he pays over $10 a kilo for lamb meat from Adelaide.

Mr Whitelaw said increased meat prices are a common trend across the county due to the flow on effect of drought.

