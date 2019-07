Multiple contenders for Open

Josiah Trinder is among the top contenders for this weekend's Epiroc BHGCC Outback Open. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Some of Broken Hill’s best golfers will take to the course this weekend for the Epiroc BHGCC Outback Open.

Clint Jones returns to defend his A Grade title. He is a multiple time Broken Hill Club Champion and Outback Open winner who knows what it takes to win and if he plays anywhere near his best, he’ll be tough to dethrone.

While Jones, who plays off a handicap of two, will go in as favourite, he will face stiff competition from the likes of Josiah Trinder, Ross Mackay and Rowan Steele, all of whom are capable of shooting low scores over the two rounds.

