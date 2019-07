Reserves dwindle, miner sheds jobs

The welcome sign at Cobar. The welcome sign at Cobar.

By Emily McInerney

CBH Resources has announced it will be cutting their workforce at their Cobar mine site, but says it will not impact Broken Hill employees.

CBH Resources is undergoing a restructure at the Endeavor Mine in Cobar.

They planned to reduce their 161 employees, including 40 contractors, to 71 people.

