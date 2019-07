Young leaders on the job

YMCA Young Leaders advocate for local skate park users as they push for the funding of a new skate park.PICTURE: Myles Burt YMCA Young Leaders advocate for local skate park users as they push for the funding of a new skate park.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Local youth are in need of a new skate park and the YMCA Young Leaders have pushed to see that happen.

The YMCA Young Leaders is a program made up of local youth, who meet fortnightly to brainstorm how they can help young locals.

The Young Leaders have already submitted a grant to try and receive skate park funding through the My Community Project, made possible by the NSW Generations Fund.

Please log in to read the whole article.