Knell tons up

West’s Phoebe Knell will play her 100th game tomorrow against Central. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Phoebe Knell will play her 100th game tomorrow against Central. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

One of the stars of AFL Broken Hill’s women’s competition will play her 100th game tomorrow when Phoebe Knell takes to the field against Central at the Jubilee Oval.

Knell is amongst the very best local players having previously played in the midfield but has moved into defence this season and was recently a part of the Northern Zone team at the South Australian championships.

Knell moved to Broken Hill in 2012 from Murwillumbah on the northern coast of NSW and while she had no Australian Rules football experience, she had always played plenty of sport.

Please log in to read the whole article.