June’s on the road, again

June Files OAM will be back on her bike with 29 other riders for the 'Back O'Bourke Camel Dare Ride', raising money for the RFDS. PICTURE: RFDS

By Myles Burt

June Files OAM will be undertaking her 23rd annual bike ride with the Silver City Treadlers to raise money for the RFDS.

For 2019, the Treadlers will be riding through Tilpa, Wanaaring, Hungerford, Fords Bridge, Bourke and Louth in 13 days.

The Silver City Treadlers are one of the major fundraising groups for the RFDS, having raised over half a million dollars in the past 22 years.

