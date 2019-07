Smart drinking

101 Tokens founder Benny Wallington has been in town to promote smart drinking in the community around alcohol. PICTURE: Myles Burt 101 Tokens founder Benny Wallington has been in town to promote smart drinking in the community around alcohol. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

‘Drink smart, not hard’ is the message being spread by 101 Tokens founder Benny Wallington as he holds talks in Broken Hill.

Mr Wallington is looking to spread the practice of moderate alcohol consumption, after creating an app based on self-reflection to help curb bad drinking habits. Mr Wellington, who comes from the Gold Coast, said the app was inspired by his own experience to crack down on alcohol during his time working in the United Kingdom and as a miner in Western Australia.

He was working stressful hours, drinking five times a week, and even though he wasn’t binge drinking, he still wanted to explore a healthier way to drink.

Please log in to read the whole article.