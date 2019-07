North park playground

A design for the proposed School of the Air playground, which may be located in Queen Elizabeth Park. PICTURE: Supplied A design for the proposed School of the Air playground, which may be located in Queen Elizabeth Park. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

The Broken Hill School of the Air P&C Association are pushing for new play equipment in Queen Elizabeth Park.

The SOTA P&C applied for $110,000 in state government funding to build a playground on a vacant area of Queen Elizabeth Park, next to the school.

The P&C believe a playground would benefit children residing near the park as well as children attending SOTA.

Please log in to read the whole article.