History for Honson

By Tyler Hannigan

Gaylee Honson will play her 100th game today, and in doing so will become the first women’s player to play 100 games for the West Football Club.

Honson began playing for the Robins in the inaugural women’s season back in 2012 and wasn’t sure if she’d get to this milestone.

“As one of the older players, you don’t know how long you’re going to hang around for but it’s been great and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Honson said.

