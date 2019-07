A musical journey

Robynne Sanderson with her ukulele and her clarinet. Robynne will be performing in a clarinet trio and in her ukulele group for this year's 50th Eisteddfod. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The music and instruments may have changed over the years but the local Eisteddfod’s showcase of talent and musical prowess has not.

As it approaches its 50th anniversary this year, Robynne Sanderson, someone with a wide array of musical talents, looks back at her performances in the local Eisteddfod and the numerous categories she participated in.

Robynne Sanderson started learning piano when she was about seven, but there was no Eisteddfod in those days.

