Flying socks for the bushies

Flying Padre David Shrimpton and GIVIT’s Scott Barrett prepare 25 wind socks to for delivery to properties in the Far West. PICTURE: Myles Burt Flying Padre David Shrimpton and GIVIT’s Scott Barrett prepare 25 wind socks to for delivery to properties in the Far West. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Charity group GIVIT has donated 25 wind socks to rural properties so they can update their airstrips for mail runs and medical emergencies.

Accompanying the Road Boss Rally, GIVIT NSW Drought Relief manager Scott Barrett detoured from the 70-car convoy travelling from White Cliffs to Packsaddle to deliver wind socks to the United Church’s Flying Padre David Shrimpton.

The pastor then delivered the generous donations to properties in need across the Far West.

