BH boys in GF thriller

Sam Micallef and Nick Devoy with their premiership medals. PICTURE: Peter Argent Sam Micallef and Nick Devoy with their premiership medals. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Winning the grand final by the smallest of possible margins, both North Broken Hill Bulldog Sam Macillef and Central Magpie Nick Devoy have become North Adelaide premiership players.

They were members of the Roosters first Under 15 Country title since 2013, and the fifth title since the North Adelaide Football Club’s initial victory in this competition back in 2006.

Played in perfect conditions on Thebarton Oval, the former home of the West Torrens Football Club, the match itself is a thriller.

