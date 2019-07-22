Beating the bush

Broken Hill producer Michael Anderson with his wife Britt and two daughters Lillian (left) and Ivy. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

With the country currently going through one of its worst ever droughts, producers are having to find new ways in order to get by. And for Broken Hill producer Michael Anderson, droving sheep in Charleville, Queensland, has helped keep his operation alive.

Residing 180km north-east of Broken Hill is Cymbric Vale Station, the Anderson family property where Michael Anderson’s wife and two daughters currently reside.

While the family has remained on the property with 1100 ewes, Michael has been travelling around the region, droving a large group of 2,500 White Dorpers to areas where rain, and subsequently feed, is good.

