Roos hang on by slim margin

South’s Jordan Johns gets his kick away before Tyler McInnes can lay a tackle. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South’s Jordan Johns gets his kick away before Tyler McInnes can lay a tackle. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South were able to hang on against a fast-finishing North to win by just five points on a windy Saturday afternoon at the Alma Oval.

Both sides were forced to make late changes before the bounce.

South lost Arlen Bird, Harley Cannard and Madden Paul with Connor Washbrook coming back in, as well as Tarrant Wood and Tyson Schorn doubling up from reserves. Dylan Harris and Chavez Hocking were out for North with Aaron Hamilton and Jackson Schorn their replacements.

Please log in to read the whole article.