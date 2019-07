Robins dominate Pies

West’s Lachlan Harvey breaks away from a contest. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell West’s Lachlan Harvey breaks away from a contest. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell

By Kelsie Mitchell

Under a bright sun at the Jubilee Oval, Central faced off against West on Saturday and the Robins took control after quarter-time to win by 128 points.

The game started off with Central pushing their hardest as they took the fight to West. The school holiday break seemed to have helped as they looked fresh and performed quite well in the early stages of this contest.

The majority of the first quarter was played in the midfield and it wasn’t until twelve minutes in that West’s Rylie McInnes kicked their first goal. Samuel Beven hit back for Central six minutes later to and fellow Central big man James Moran scored another goal five minutes later to close the quarter ahead of the Robins by a point.

