Missing man found after bush crash

By Michael Murphy

A man reported missing last week has been found after spending three days and nights in the scrub near Tibooburra.

Hartham Sulaiman had disappeared from his parents house in Epping, Victoria, and was reported as a missing person to Victoria Police on Tuesday.

Barrier Police District became involved when the vehicle he had been using was located crashed into a ditch off the side of the Silver City Hwy, north of Tibooburra on Thursday, more than 1000 kilometres from his Melbourne home.

