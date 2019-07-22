Bayden’s a Global Star

By Emily Ferguson

Just two-and-a-half years in the industry and Bayden Quinn is ticking all the right boxes for what it means to be a successful travel agent.

HelloWorld Broken Hill’s Bayden Quinn has been recognised as one of the top 75 travel agents from Qantas and Viva Holidays across Australia and New Zealand, meaning he is of Global Star status.

Global Star status is based on the highest grossing sales, meaning the more you sell the more chance you have of achieving the status.

