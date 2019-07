$2.4m upgrade for airport

Deputy Premier John Barilaro (centre) with Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley (second from right) and councillors (from left) Branko Licul, Christine Adams and Marion Browne at the Broken Hill Airport on Saturday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Deputy Premier John Barilaro (centre) with Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley (second from right) and councillors (from left) Branko Licul, Christine Adams and Marion Browne at the Broken Hill Airport on Saturday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro was in the city over the weekend to announce, amongst other things, $2.4m in funding for the Broken Hill Airport.

The money will come from the state government’s $170 million Drought Stimulus Package and provides upgrades that will improve the airport’s safety and bring it up to speed with current technology.

Mr Barilaro said the money would replace aged lighting, cabling, T-Vasis radio navigation infrastructure, path indicator lighting to guide planes to the runway and boundary fencing to prevent wildlife from entering the airfield.

