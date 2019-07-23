STADIUM RENOS ON THE WAY

PICTURE: Emily Ferguson PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill Basketball Association President Jarred Philpott is excited for the new renovations of the basketball stadium that will get underway soon.

The grant has been provided by Sports Australia Community Sports Infrastructure. The local basketball association applied for the grant twelve months ago and were unsuccessful in the first stage but were accepted in the second stage. The grant is for $175,000 to redo all of the lighting, air-conditioning and solar panels within the stadium.

“It will just bring our standards up, the lighting on the courts for example will be brought up to the top standard of basketball stadiums around Australia,” Jarred said. “The air-conditioning, there are a lot of stadiums around that we visit who can’t play in the summer time because it gets too hot, now we’ll be able to play all year round with the air-conditioning.”

