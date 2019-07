Mark to finish on a Winen

Mark Winen on his final day at work on Wednesday. PICTURE: Supplied Mark Winen on his final day at work on Wednesday. PICTURE: Supplied

By By Emily Ferguson

Mark Winen has worked his last day and is looking forward to a relaxing retirement.

Mark has been working at the mine for close to four decades and has seen many changes throughout his years. He began his work at the mine in 1980 when it was known as the Zinc Mine, before it was taken over by CRA and then Pasminco and then in 2002 Perilya took over and that is what is has been known as ever since.

Mark worked as an operator in the mill for the first five years and then was promoted into a supervisor role.

