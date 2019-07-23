EMPTY WORDS

By By Callum Marshall

The ABC and Australia Institute researchers have dismissed a letter written by scientists denouncing the 4 Corners ‘Cash Splash’ program, likening it to the Bankers’ Association dismissing a banking royal commission.

The July 8 program, which shed light on billions of taxpayer dollars spent under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan’s national water infrastructure scheme, received a number of negative reactions from irrigator and farming groups over what they perceived to be a biased program.

On Friday, 23 scientists signed their name to an open letter which questioned the ‘Cash Splash’ program and backed the MDBP.

