Greening the Hill

Broken Hill Landcare Honorary president Simon Molesworth AC, QC accepts a National Tree Day Kit from Toyota’s Justin Hoskins. Toyota has supplied tree kits to local volunteers. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill Landcare Honorary president Simon Molesworth AC, QC accepts a National Tree Day Kit from Toyota’s Justin Hoskins. Toyota has supplied tree kits to local volunteers. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Volunteers have been supplied tree kits by Broken Hill Toyota to go towards planting trees at the Sea Scouts Hall.

The National Tree Day kits were provided to Broken Hill Landcare as a part of their Greening the Hill Mk.2, which will be participating in National Tree Day for the first time.

The kits comprise of hats, gloves, shirts and tree guards and will be used for Landcare’s Scout Hall Landscaping Project.

Please log in to read the whole article.