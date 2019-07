Side swipe

Firefighters and state emergency service volunteers work to free the trapped motorist. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Firefighters and state emergency service volunteers work to free the trapped motorist. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

An elderly driver was trapped in his car for about an hour after he side-swiped a parked car in Bromide Street about 5pm yesterday.

The Mitsubishi driver, believed to be in his 90s, just barely touched a parked Holden Commodore parked on the street.

The Mitsubishi ended up in the middle of road on the driver’s side, trapping the motorist inside.

