Lodestone directors Robert Williamson (left) and Michael Angelakis check out some of the sights while in Broken Hill at the weekend to organise a special event.PICTURE: Michael Murphy Lodestone directors Robert Williamson (left) and Michael Angelakis check out some of the sights while in Broken Hill at the weekend to organise a special event.PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Big wheels are turning to strengthen the ties of a fledgling mining operation with the Silver City and wider outback community.

Lodestone Equities is sitting on a massive iron ore body about 100km west of Broken Hill, near Olary, and they are currently drilling to confirm resources.

One of Lodestone’s directors just happens to be the face of seafood in South Australia - Michael Angelakis - and he has decided to organise a “seafood soiree” in Broken Hill to help raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

