Uncovering the home of the richest lode

(From left) Dr John Greenfield and Dr Chris Yeats of Geological Survey of New South Wales with Manager of the E C Andrews Drill Core Facility Brian Casey. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Dr John Greenfield and Dr Chris Yeats of Geological Survey of New South Wales with Manager of the E C Andrews Drill Core Facility Brian Casey. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The significance of Broken Hill’s ore body is being highlighted this week as part of a three-day event exploring the Curnamona Province, the terrain in which it resides.

The ‘Uncover Curnamona’ event is being hosted by the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment, South Australia’s Department of the Premier and Cabinet and the Geological Society of Australia, and began yesterday with a Line of Lode Geotour as well as a core viewing session at the E C Andrews Drill Core Library.

Executive Director of the Geological Survey of New South Wales Dr Chris Yeats said the event had brought together a wide range of experts and interested parties to discuss the importance of the area and promote new discoveries within it.

