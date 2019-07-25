Shooters MP calls for water action

By Callum Marshall

Barwon MP Roy Butler has reiterated his calls for the state government to act decisively on water allocation and management following yesterday’s release of the National Resources Commission’s draft review into the Barwon-Darling Water Sharing Plan 2012.

The 175-page report noted that changes were needed within the plan to “reverse the current trend towards collapse of the river system”.

It also noted that “expert opinion suggests extractions pushed the river below Bourke into hydrological drought three years earlier than the upstream sections of the river”.

