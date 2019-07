Sun sets on festival

Silverton Sunset Festival organisers Peter and Patsy Price have decided to roll up their plans on hosting the country music event for 2020.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Silverton Sunsets Festival has officially come to a close after organisers announced that it will not return in 2020.

The festival, held at the Silverton Hotel for the last two years, has folded because of a lack of funding.

Silverton Hotel owner and festival organiser Peter Price said they had to source from a different state govnerment funding pool.

