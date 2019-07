New shed for old cores

Manager of the E C Andrews Drill Core Library Brian Casey holding onto a drill core sample in the facility’s new storage warehouse. Picture: Callum Marshall Manager of the E C Andrews Drill Core Library Brian Casey holding onto a drill core sample in the facility’s new storage warehouse. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A new storage shed at the E C Andrews Drillcore Facility will house what is known as ‘historical cores.’

“It will hold approximately 100,000 metres of drill core, (which) should be somewhere in the vicinity of 350 diamond drill holes,” said facility manager, Brian Casey.

“Any core that’s stored in here will not be allowed to have any destructive sampling work done to it, so the core has to remain intact at all times.

