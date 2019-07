Tough going

RDA Far West’s Michael Williams. PICTURE: Callum Marshall RDA Far West’s Michael Williams. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Regional Development Australia Far West’s Michael Williams has encouraged Hillites to support local businesses and buy locally following a recent survey which highlighted how businesses across the state have been doing it tough.

The New South Wales Business Chamber’s ‘Business Conditions Survey’ for the June 2019 quarter revealed retail turnover was trending downwards.

Western NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager Vicki Seccombe said the survey highlighted how regional businesses were doing it particularly tough.

Please log in to read the whole article.